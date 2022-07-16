Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 75.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $29.99. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

