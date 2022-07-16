Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Grows By 91.4%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IM Cannabis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,398,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,664 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $0.65 on Friday. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

