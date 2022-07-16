Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 186.7%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the June 15th total of 106,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE KNOP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 165,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,541. The stock has a market cap of $600.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 139.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

