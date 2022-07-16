Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Decreases By 76.8%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Stock Performance
LIFULL stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. LIFULL has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of -0.40.
About LIFULL
Featured Articles
