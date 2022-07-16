Short Interest in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Decreases By 43.9%

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,901,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LOCC stock remained flat at $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

