Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Grows By 189.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS MALJF remained flat at $5.56 during trading hours on Friday. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.