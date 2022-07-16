Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 214.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
