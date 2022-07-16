Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Expands By 214.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

