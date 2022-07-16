Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Declines By 79.4%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Naked Wines Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NWINF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

