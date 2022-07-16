Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Declines By 79.4%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Naked Wines Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NWINF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Naked Wines has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Naked Wines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naked Wines (NWINF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.