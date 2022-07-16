Short Interest in Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Decreases By 56.2%

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ocean Thermal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 860,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Ocean Thermal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Ocean Thermal Energy alerts:

Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning worldwide. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.