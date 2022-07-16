Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Expands By 118.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

