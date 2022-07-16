Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Rises By 100.0%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rose Hill Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROSEU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,034,000.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Rose Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

Read More

