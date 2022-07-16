Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Expands By 103.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the June 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Telenor ASA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.