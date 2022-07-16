Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Cut to €145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($190.00) to €178.00 ($178.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($150.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($215.00) to €207.00 ($207.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($168.00) to €153.00 ($153.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

SIEGY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

