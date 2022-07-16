Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMMNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($67.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($71.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.03.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

