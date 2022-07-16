SifChain (erowan) Tops 1-Day Volume of $711,787.00

SifChain (erowan) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. SifChain has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $711,787.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SifChain

EROWAN is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,218,997,242 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,746,015 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain.

SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SifChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SifChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

