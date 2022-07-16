Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,343. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

