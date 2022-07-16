Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Update

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 249.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,343. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

