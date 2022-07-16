SingularDTV Achieves Market Cap of $177,612.76 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One SingularDTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $177,612.76 and approximately $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,131.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009013 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Coin Profile
SNGLS is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com.
SingularDTV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
