SingularityDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

