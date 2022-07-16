Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 3,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.
About Sino Land
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sino Land (SNLAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.