Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 3,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

