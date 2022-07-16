Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Increased to SEK 97 by Analysts at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from SEK 96 to SEK 97 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.