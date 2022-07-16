Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 21,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 8,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Slam Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slam during the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

