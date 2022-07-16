SM Energy Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

SM opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,395,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy



SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

