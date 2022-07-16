SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is JB Investments Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JB Investments Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,789,973 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for about 11.6% of JB Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JB Investments Management LLC owned about 1.86% of SM Energy worth $88,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE:SM opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

