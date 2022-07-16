smARTOFGIVING One Day Volume Reaches $3,565.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $3,565.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars.

