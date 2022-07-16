smARTOFGIVING One Day Volume Reaches $3,565.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $3,565.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
