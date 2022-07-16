Smartshare (SSP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $106,700.23 and $633.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00070336 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

