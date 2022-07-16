Smaugs NFT (SMG) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $248,536.44 and $294.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00052325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001864 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.