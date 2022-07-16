Smoothy Price Reaches $0.0143 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $72,704.04 and approximately $414,419.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00050146 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022894 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001924 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
