Snetwork 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,787.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (SNET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Snetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Snetwork has a total market cap of $737,328.10 and approximately $153,787.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Snetwork has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Snetwork Coin Profile

Snetwork (SNET) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,908,092 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html.

Snetwork Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

