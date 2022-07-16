Societe Generale Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $12.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.