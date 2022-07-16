SonoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,657.16 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded up 230.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 183.7% higher against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $560,657.16 and approximately $3.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

