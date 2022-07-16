Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

