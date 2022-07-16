SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $52,467.73

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $52,467.73 and approximately $106,526.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

