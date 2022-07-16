SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 640.9% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.30. 285,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,572. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

