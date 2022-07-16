SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.08

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 1110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 279,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

