SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

