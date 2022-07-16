SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY opened at $420.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.