Spectiv Achieves Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (SIG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

