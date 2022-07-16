Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after buying an additional 1,430,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 709,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $13,159,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

