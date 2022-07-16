SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPK Acquisition by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

SPK stock remained flat at $10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. SPK Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

