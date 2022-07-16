Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $3.65. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 109,800 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price target on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.