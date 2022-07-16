Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 397 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 397 ($4.72). 109,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($4.82).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £610.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 511.44.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

(Get Rating)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.