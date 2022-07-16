Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Cap of $590,355.83

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $590,355.83 and $122,206.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
Standard Protocol Profile
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
