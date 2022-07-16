Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 5,584,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,903. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.