Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.81 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $87.01 million and $10.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00512230 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00252800 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011736 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
