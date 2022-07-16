Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,000.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,529.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $689.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $963.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,122.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.