StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:APTS opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.