StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $179.74.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

