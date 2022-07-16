StockNews.com Downgrades Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Hold

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 715,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

