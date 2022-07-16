StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Quotient Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Insider Transactions at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,999.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,818,140 shares of company stock worth $1,440,354. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quotient by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Quotient by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 137,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

