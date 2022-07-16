StockNews.com Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 14,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.